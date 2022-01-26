 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calistoga COVID-19 cases rise by 78 over the week

COVID-19 cases in Calistoga continued to rise over the week, with 78 new cases as reported by Napa County on Tuesday, for a cumulative total of 767.

This follows a rise of 68 new cases over the previous week.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Napa County increased by 490 over the Saturday-to-Monday weekend, continuing a wintertime surge of cases driven by the virus’ fast-spreading Omicron variant, the county health department announced Monday afternoon.

The update on the county Health and Human Service agency’s COVID-19 informational website follows the reporting of 407 new positive tests on Friday. Napa County also is coming off its second consecutive week of new infections totaling four figures, with 1,470 positive tests confirmed during the week ending Thursday, up from 1,025 the previous week.

Twenty people were in Napa County hospitals on Monday due to COVID-19, down slightly from 21 on Friday and 22 on Thursday, and 17% of local intensive-care beds were available. The cumulative number of people hospitalized locally after contracting the virus stands at 701.

Napa County has reported 112 COVID-related deaths in the two years of the global pandemic, including Napa city residents who died Wednesday and Thursday.

COVID testing is available Wednesdays at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and at Napa Napa County Health and Human Services Agency, 2721 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa, every day except Wednesday. Call the county at (707) 253-4540 for more information.

Napa Valley Register reporter Howard Yune contributed to this story. 

