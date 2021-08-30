 Skip to main content
Calistoga COVID-19 cases rise to 503, Napa County reports 90th COVID-related death

COVID-19 update

Cases of COVD-19 in Calistoga rose to 503 over the week, after holding at 499 for the previous two weeks, Napa County reported on Monday.

Overall, Napa County saw new COVID-19 cases fall 12% from the previous week.

The county also reported another coronavirus-related death on Friday, bringing the county's overall total to 90.

The American Canyon woman died out of county. She was over 65 years old, and the county reports her vaccination status was unknown.

Napa County’s weekly count of new COVID-19 cases for Aug. 20-26 was 285.

Nineteen people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, the county reported. Twenty-six percent of ICU beds were available.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

