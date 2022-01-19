 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calistoga COVID-19 count spikes again with 68 new cases

A COVID-19 particle is pictured in this image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise sharply in Calistoga, with 68 new cases over the week reported by Napa County on Tuesday.

This follows a spike of 46 new cases reported over the previous two weeks. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now at 689 since the County began its reporting in March 2020. 

That's compared to 459 in St. Helena and 279 in Yountville.

The City of Calistoga is continuing to post updates from the state and the county on its website on how to respond to the surge and where to get testing, said Calistoga Interim City Manager Brad Kilger. That information can be found by going to ci.calistoga.ca.us and clicking the "About Us" tab.

Countywide, 475 new cases of the coronavirus were reported on Tuesday, over an extended weekend that included Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Infection rates in Napa County and across the U.S. have been on a steady rise through December and into the new year with the worldwide spread of Omicron, COVID-19’s newest and most contagious variant to date. The county recorded 1,025 new positives for the week ending Thursday, a 17% increase from the previous week and its first four-figure weekly case count since the pandemic’s arrival in the U.S. two years ago.

Local hospitalizations tied to the virus, however, remained largely steady on Tuesday, with the number of Napa County patients increasing by one to 19 from the Friday figure. Twenty-one percent of local intensive-care beds were available.

Studies of Omicron have shown that the variant multiples 70 times faster than Delta and earlier forms of the coronavirus, but also generally produces less severe symptoms more similar to the common cold, county Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio told the Board of Supervisors last week.

Meanwhile, a federal program to ship free COVID-19 rapid diagnostic kits to Americans went online, with the first shipments going out by month’s end. The White House emphasized that the website was in “beta testing" when it made tests available for ordering for the first time on Tuesday.

Free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov or at usps.com/covidtest. The first tests will ship by the end of January. 

Howard Yune contributed to this story, and information from The Associated Press was used in this report. 

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

