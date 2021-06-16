 Skip to main content
Calistoga COVID-19 testing site closes due to heat

COVID-19
LHI/OptumServe closed its Calistoga testing site Wednesday morning due to heat.

The companies are reaching out to clients with scheduled appointments to advise them of the change and the expected duration of the closure.

Temperatures are forecast to be even hotter on Thursday and Friday before cooling down next week.

