Calistoga COVID-19 testing site closes due to heat

LHI/OptumServe closed its Calistoga testing site Wednesday morning due to heat.
The companies are reaching out to clients with scheduled appointments to advise them of the change and the expected duration of the closure.
Temperatures are forecast to be even hotter on Thursday and Friday before cooling down next week.
Photos of the month: A look at Napa Valley news in pictures, May 2021
St. Helenans mounted another protest against the home co-ownership company Pacaso at Lyman Park on Saturday.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Students make flowers and write notes for teacher appreciation day at Pueblo Vista Magnet School in Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Erin Morris, the owner of Fideaux, in St. Helena, with her faithful companion Olive.
Submitted photo
The Wine Train relaunched service Monday morning, after a 14-month shut down due to COVID-19.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Malik Brothers Roti and their authentic Pakistani chutneys, dips, and naan have been a mainstay at the Calistoga Farmers' Market for many years. The garlic chips are especially popular.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Wayne Monger, president of the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society, took a final tour of the remnants of his group's elaborate miniature train layout Friday morning, 13 hours before a deadline the state-owned fairground set to vacate the model railroad society's home of 51 years.
Howard Yune, Register
Two women strolling through downtown Napa sported face masks early Sunday evening, less than a month before a relaxation in state safety rules passed early in the coronavirus pandemic takes effect June 15.
Howard Yune/Register
A baby skunk is weighed at Napa Wildlife Rescue. The nonprofit group moved a few months ago into its new Carneros home.
Barry Eberling
Anti-Pacaso activists gathered for a protest Saturday at the corner of Hillview Place and Vineyard Avenue.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Traffic on Silverado Trail northeast of the city of Napa had to stop at times Thursday as road crews did preparation work for a summer paving project. Napa County plans $25 million in road work for 2021.
Barry Eberling
Pueblo Vista Magnet School students make paper flowers that will be put into bouquets. Because of COVID-19, last year the school really didn't get to celebrate teacher appreciation week, so these flowers will be presented to their teachers from last year. The school and students also celebrated the teachers of this school year.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Addie Rode, a Napa eighth grader, fell in love with reading during the pandemic. She reads up to three books per week, has started her own "bookstagram" account on Instagram (with thousands of followers), launched an Etsy site and decorated her room with a literary theme.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa locals have long wished for a new downtown grocery store to replace this closed Safeway. In the meantime, contaminated soil from a former dry cleaner that once operated next door needs to be remediated.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
New clean-up efforts at the former dry cleaners next to the downtown Safeway could indicate progress toward site redevelopment. These core samples will be evaluated for contamination.
Malcolm A. Mackenzie has been with Napa legal firm Coombs & Dunlap for 50 years, and he has no plans to retire.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Charlotte Williams' scrub-eating goats are a breed that was rescued from San Clemente island, and have been kept in paddocks until now.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Jill Sickler, a Kindergarten teacher at Northwood Elementary School in Napa, welcomes her class (via Zoom) on Wacky Wednesday. As part of the fun, students adopted teacher names and personalities for the day.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Samantha Sheehan's adventures in winemaking inspired her mother, Linda, to write a novel, "Decanted."
Nicola Parisi
Siblings Shane and Mackenzie Green, 13 and 12 years old, hear instructions from a pharmacist at Napa County's first clinic serving individuals ages 12 and up on Thursday. The county had less than a day's time to notify residents of the availability for children. Each of the 112 slots available were filled.
Sarah Klearman, Register
The Wine Train relaunched service Monday morning, after a 14-month shut down due to COVID-19.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
The Wine Train relaunched service Monday morning, after a 14-month shut down due to COVID-19.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Karen Verzosa, right, has been manager of Calistoga Farmers' Market for almost 18 years. She's caught here chatting with Jackie Fox, who's son, Heron Fox farms Almonds in Chico and sells them at the Market.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Don Merrill of NoBull Ranch Bee's not only offers a wide range of honey and bee products at Calistoga's Farmers' Market, he gladly shares his knowledge of beekeeping and the health benefits of honey.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Tara Pelter is second-generation owner/operator of Calistoga's Wine Stop. The downtown store celebrates 35 years in business this month.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Shawn Risko at Napa's First Presbyterian Church, where he has worked on almost every single stained glass window.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Devin Card of Napa Adventure RV Group with one of the homes on wheels on his sales lot. Sales of RV units rose during the pandemic, and the business can hardly keep inventory on the lot.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Phillips Magnet Elementary school student Briana Rosales is testing and building her own computer from a kit. It's part of the engineering curriculum at the Napa school.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
The 16 members of the St. Helena Thunderbirds on hand for the May 15 season finale celebrate that they all managed to finish the time trial race at Six Sigma Ranch and Winery.
Submitted photo
Hearts and Hands Preschool Board Member Millie Pease, right, handled raffle tickets at the drive-thru fundraiser May 22 at Local Q 707.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Little Omi, only 4 months old, was born with Down syndrome, and has struggled with medical conditions. His Mother, Judy Gonzalez Hernandez, was raised in Calistoga and has worked for the Calistoga Unified School District for the past 18 years.
Submitted photo
Calistoga native and resident Laurel Rios started baking in earnest in July 2020, and quickly obtained a license as a cottage food operator making gluten-free goodies now sold at Napa Valley outlets.
Julie Mitchell photo
Paulie W. Brown, IV and Alex Macaraig plan to open a new eatery at the former Alexis Baking Company or ABC, at 1517 Third St. It will be called Winston’s Cafe and Bakery, featuring Paulie’s Bagels.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
An A-frame set up in the outdoor dining area on downtown Napa's Main Street reminds guests of the continuing requirement to wear masks when entering, more than a year after the coronavirus pandemic's arrival in California. The state was slated to relax most remaining COVID-19 emergency rules starting June 15, including indoor capacity limits at restaurants.
Howard Yune, Register
