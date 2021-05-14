Calistoga COVID vaccination clinic to welcome those 12 years and older on Tuesday

A vaccination clinic at Calistoga Junior-Senior High School will serve anyone 12 years and older on May 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
The Adventist Health St. Helena/St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health Unit will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 12 and older on Tuesday, May 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Calistoga Junior-Senior High School, 1608 Lake St.
The Pfizer vaccine received federal approvals this week for children in the 12-15 age group, and this clinic will serve anyone 12 years and older, organizers said.
No appointment is necessary. All minors will need to have a parent present to receive the vaccination. All individuals must have an I.D., wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Adolescents who have received other vaccines such as HPV are currently not eligible and will have to wait 14 days after the vaccine has been administered to qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Adventist Health St. Helena/St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health Unit will be administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for adolescents thanks to the generous support from Napa Valley Vintners.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky gave final approval Wednesday for children 12-15 years old to get Pfizer's COVID vaccine, starting immediately. The CDC's recommendation follows an FDA emergency authorization issued Monday. A study with more than 2,000 volunteers found kids experienced side effects similar to young adults. And the FDA says the known and potential benefits of the vaccine outweigh potential risks.President Biden says Wednesday's approval opens vaccinations up for 17 million more people. He called it a big step in the fight against the pandemic and urged parents to get their kids vaccinated."This light at the end of the tunnel? Well, it's getting brighter and brighter and we need all of you to bring it home," the president said. "Americans 12 and up: Get vaccinated. And on July 4, let's celebrate our independence as a nation and our independence from this virus. We can do this."
