Calistoga COVID vaccination clinic to welcome those 12 years and older on Tuesday

The Adventist Health St. Helena/St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health Unit will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 12 and older on Tuesday, May 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Calistoga Junior-Senior High School, 1608 Lake St.

The Pfizer vaccine received federal approvals this week for children in the 12-15 age group, and this clinic will serve anyone 12 years and older, organizers said.

No appointment is necessary. All minors will need to have a parent present to receive the vaccination. All individuals must have an I.D., wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Adolescents who have received other vaccines such as HPV are currently not eligible and will have to wait 14 days after the vaccine has been administered to qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Adventist Health St. Helena/St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health Unit will be administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for adolescents thanks to the generous support from Napa Valley Vintners.