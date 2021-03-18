Calistoga Creamery begins concocting its own organic ice cream

When Michael Fradelizio retired as managing partner of Silverado Brewing Company in 2012, his plan was to retire. The popular St. Helena restaurant and brewery was purchased by Jackson Family Wines Inc. Yet when Fradelizio learned that Calistoga’s only ice cream shop, Scoops & Swirls, was closing, he had a brilliant idea: why not purchase the spot and serve his favorite Three Twins ice cream — the organic treat he served at the brewery — in Calistoga?

He purchased the shop in 2016 and opened it as the Calistoga Creamery in 2017 to exclusively sell Three Twins ice cream.

“I only wanted to serve the best,” said Fradelizio, “and I wanted to bring the brand I loved to Calistoga. So, that’s what he did, gutting the original shop and renovating it and serving Three Twins ice cream.”

Until the Petaluma-based Three Twins announced that it was closing in April 2020 — not because of the pandemic, but because the business had been “unsustainable,” according to Three Twins founder Neal Gottlieb.

Disappointed but undaunted, Fradelizio made a deal with Gottlieb to purchase the remaining $30,000 worth of Three Twins ice cream, storing some in the creamery’s freezer and the rest in nearby CalMart’s freezer.