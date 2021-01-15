Calistoga creates a policy to limit tasting rooms

In an effort to provide clarity to city statutes and guidelines for city officials, the City of Calistoga is honing its policy on the number of tasting rooms allowed in the downtown area.

The new standards, suggested by staff to the planning commission on Wednesday, would allow no more than two permits for new tasting rooms per year, with no more than 18 in all of the downtown area.

New tasting rooms would also be encouraged to provide locally-serving retail and services, as commissioners pointed to Picayune Cellars and CAMi Art + Wine as examples. Following that model, 25% of the floor space would be devoted to a secondary use.

Commissioners made it clear this would be a resolution, not an ordinance change. The resolution will now go before the city council for approval.

“(Currently) we don’t really have the tools to say ‘this is too many.’ This gives us the tools for the future,” said Planning Commission Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes “The policy could be changed without changing the whole zoning code, and the situation could be modified or expanded in the future."