Calistoga creates a policy to limit tasting rooms

In an effort to provide clarity to city statutes and guidelines for city officials, the City of Calistoga is honing its policy on the number of tasting rooms allowed in the downtown area.
The new standards, suggested by staff to the planning commission on Wednesday, would allow no more than two permits for new tasting rooms per year, with no more than 18 in all of the downtown area.
New tasting rooms would also be encouraged to provide locally-serving retail and services, as commissioners pointed to Picayune Cellars and CAMi Art + Wine as examples. Following that model, 25% of the floor space would be devoted to a secondary use.
Commissioners made it clear this would be a resolution, not an ordinance change. The resolution will now go before the city council for approval.
“(Currently) we don’t really have the tools to say ‘this is too many.’ This gives us the tools for the future,” said Planning Commission Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes “The policy could be changed without changing the whole zoning code, and the situation could be modified or expanded in the future."
The last time the city considered new tasting room standards was in 2015 and nothing was resolved at that time, staff said. The goal has been to provide consistent approaches in permitting and regulating tasting room uses while maintaining a balance and diversity of commercial development.
Although there are many empty storefronts downtown these days, there have been times when the city has had to process back-to-back tasting room applications.
“For years, we have heard from the community concerned about the number of tasting rooms,” Wilkes said. “This gives us a place to begin and see where it goes, and gives comfort to the community that there is an ultimate ceiling, and what the commercial corridor will look like in years to come.”
Commissioners lauded staff's effort at forming the recommendation, which was culled from tasting room data from comparable cities like Carmel and Healdsburg.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.