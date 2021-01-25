Calistoga dog park opens to mixed reviews

Calistoga dog owners have reason to celebrate with the opening of the dog park on Washington Street.
The fully fenced park is a dedicated space for dogs to run off leash; the only park in Calistoga where it is legal to do so. Like the city’s other public parks it is open from sunrise until one hour after sunset every day.
Located just past the softball field, near the start of the bike path, up until a few weeks ago, two PG&E generators took up residence there. The generators were placed there at the start of fire season late last summer.
According to Calistoga Director of Public Works Derek Rayner, the opening of the dog park was delayed due to length and severity of last year’s fire season which caused PG&E to keep the generators in place through the end of 2020.
“Because it is a dual-use facility,” he said, “we need to make sure that the space is available for the generators to provide essential backup power service to our community. But we are very excited to have the dog park open."
The city intends to place the original dog park sign that is carved into rock in a permanent and more prominent location, as well as signage listing park hours and other information. The sign currently rests on its side just outside the park.
The dog park is equipped with a drinking fountain and dog-watering bowl, trash can, disposable doggie-bag station for picking up dog waste, a bench, and ample room for parking outside. The nearby restrooms at the start of the bike path have been closed due to Covid-19 but are expected to reopen soon.
Unfortunately, due to the ground plates necessary for the generators, there is no grass or turf, just a plain dirt surface and no shade trees. Some dog owners have expressed their frustration that the park is a bit barren, but Rayner said this is unavoidable due to the dual use purpose of the facility.
While most Calistoga dog owners are pleased to have a place to let their pooches legally off the leash, a few expressed dismay over the bare-bones park, saying "I won’t take my dog there,” and “It’s too dirty and dusty, and it’s not good for my dog to breathe in all that dust.”
Rayner said it is difficult to say how long the dog park will stay open before the generators return. “Due to the unpredictability of the weather, especially wind events, and PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS), and based on last year’s fire season, we anticipate the generators will need to be back in place by late August or early September through December or possibly longer.”
But that still gives pups and their people the next five months or so to enjoy the park.
