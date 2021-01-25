Calistoga dog park opens to mixed reviews

Calistoga dog owners have reason to celebrate with the opening of the dog park on Washington Street.

The fully fenced park is a dedicated space for dogs to run off leash; the only park in Calistoga where it is legal to do so. Like the city’s other public parks it is open from sunrise until one hour after sunset every day.

Located just past the softball field, near the start of the bike path, up until a few weeks ago, two PG&E generators took up residence there. The generators were placed there at the start of fire season late last summer.

According to Calistoga Director of Public Works Derek Rayner, the opening of the dog park was delayed due to length and severity of last year’s fire season which caused PG&E to keep the generators in place through the end of 2020.

“Because it is a dual-use facility,” he said, “we need to make sure that the space is available for the generators to provide essential backup power service to our community. But we are very excited to have the dog park open."

The city intends to place the original dog park sign that is carved into rock in a permanent and more prominent location, as well as signage listing park hours and other information. The sign currently rests on its side just outside the park.