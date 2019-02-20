Early Sunday morning a Calistoga resident driving a silver Mustang was arrested on multiple offenses including a felony for evading an officer, reckless driving, and having a suspended driver’s license, according to police.
At about 1:40 a.m., officers responded to a call on the 1200 block of Washington Street to find the driver at the intersection of Washington and First streets driving in circles at a slow speed.
The driver of the vehicle then began to burn off the tires of the vehicle and travel westbound on Washington Street. Officers pursued the vehicle down Fair Way at a speed of more than 50 mph, in a residential neighborhood, to North Oak Street, to the Napa County Fairgrounds where the driver of the Mustang crashed into a tree and a chain link fence.
The driver attempted to back out to leave the scene and was stopped by Calistoga Police officers who arrested 27-year old Anthony Rodriguez on allegations that also include a felony for disregarding public safety, and having an open container of a small amount of cannabis in the vehicle.
As with alcohol, under the law, cannabis must be stored in a sealed container within the vehicle or in the vehicle's trunk, Calistoga police said.