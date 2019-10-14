The Calistoga Police Department will host a collection event for unused medication and sharps (used syringes and needles) on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the police station, 1235 Washington St. This service is free and anonymous.
Residents are encouraged to bring their unused or expired over-the-counter and prescription medications, and it is recommended that any personal information on medication containers be removed or blacked out before dropping them off. Additionally, the one-day collection site can legally accept federally-designated “controlled” substances that include many highly addictive prescription medications such as morphine and OxyContin, as well as illegal narcotics such as LSD and ecstasy.
Home generated medical sharps (needles, syringes, epinephrine auto-injectors, etc.) will also be accepted for disposal. Ideally, sharps should only be transported in an approved container obtained from a physician or pharmacy. A tightly sealed, leak- and puncture-resistant container with a lid, such as a bleach bottle or coffee can, is an acceptable alternative. Containers should be labeled as “sharps.”