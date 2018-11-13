With challenger Don Williams far ahead, Gary Kraus leads fellow incumbent Jim Barnes by only two votes in the race for two available seats on the Calistoga City Council.
Ballots are still being counted, but an updated vote count posted late Tuesday shows Kraus with 422 votes (27.40 percent) and Barnes with 420 votes (27.27 percent). Williams still leads with 698 votes (45.32 percent).
Barnes and Kraus were tied on election night. The Barnes-Kraus count is so close that the outcome might not be known until the election is certified the week of Nov. 26.
Measure D, which would increase the city's hotel tax by 1 percent to raise money for housing, is leading with 781 yes votes (76.87 percent) and 235 no votes (23.13 percent). It needs a two-thirds supermajority to pass.
Williams happy at post-election party
At his post-election party, held Friday night at the Calistoga Community Center, Williams was happy.
“We had this party planned months ago, regardless of the results of the election, because we wanted to celebrate the process and all the work that went into it (running for election), regardless of how the outcome,” he said.
The potluck included two tables filled with food, another table holding numerous wine bottles and a lot of people eating, talking and enjoying each other’s company.
Williams said during his campaign he had probably 100 people helping him in one way or another, either with giving donations, sitting at tables, stuffing envelopes and translating English fliers into Spanish. “There was a great deal of help,” he added, “This is a community effort, not a one-man show at all.”
When asked why he ran for a city council seat, he said he “sensed there was a desire for another voice on the council,” because of frustration and cynicism throughout Calistoga.
“Cynicism in a community is not helpful, it is corrosive,” he said. “So, if I could help provide an outlet for people’s ideas and be a voice for their ideas, that might alleviate some of that frustration and diminish the sense of cynicism.”