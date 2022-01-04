Calistoga electric leaf blower rebate applications now available

Planning on purchasing a new electric leaf blower? Rebate applications are now available through the City of Calistoga.

Starting July 1, the City's ordinance banning gas-powered leaf blowers goes into effect. With the purchase of a commercial or residential electric leaf blower, you may qualify for a rebate through the planning and building department.

Forms are available in English and Spanish on the City's website ci.calistoga.ca.us/. Applications are also available at the front counter at City Hall, or contact Samantha Thomas, Associate Planner, at 707-942-2763 or sthomas@ci.calistoga.ca.us.