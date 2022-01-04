Calistoga electric leaf blower rebate applications now available

Planning on purchasing a new electric leaf blower? Rebate applications are now available through the City of Calistoga.
Starting July 1, the City's ordinance banning gas-powered leaf blowers goes into effect. With the purchase of a commercial or residential electric leaf blower, you may qualify for a rebate through the planning and building department.
Forms are available in English and Spanish on the City's website ci.calistoga.ca.us/. Applications are also available at the front counter at City Hall, or contact Samantha Thomas, Associate Planner, at 707-942-2763 or sthomas@ci.calistoga.ca.us.
Vendor booth decoration contest, winner 2014
Mother Melania, right, and Mother Tabitha of Holy Assumption Monastery were the winners in the Independence Day vendor booth decoration contest at the Calistoga Farmers Market in 2014. Vendors were judged on the booth decor, their attire and overall spirit. JVL Gardens came in second and Mossy Oaks Farm was third. For their victory, the nuns received three fee-free days at the market for their stand, which sells cookies, cakes and other goodies.
Veronica Donald, left, of JVL Gardens and Betty Gould of Raven Rock took first place in the 2015 Calistoga Famers' Market Fourth of July booth and costume decorating contest on Saturday. Last year they took second place.
Weekly Calistogan file photo
Calistoga Famers' Market
Nina Ross-Fagundes, 9, of Santa Rosa delivered the winning whack on the Independence Day pinata at the Calistoga Farmers Market in July, 2014.
Weekly Calistogan file photo
Calistoga Farmers market Halloween Contest
Sequoia Buck of Crystal Creek Farm took second place in the Halloween Decoration Contest for Calistoga Farmers' Market vendors in 2014.
Weekly Calistogan file photo
Calistoga Farmers Market Halloween Contest
Cathy Prevost of Ochoa Flowers took third in the Halloween Decoration Contest for vendors at the Calistoga Farmers' Market in 2014.
Weekly Calistogan file photo
Calistoga Farmers Market Decoration Awards
Weekly Calistogan file photo
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Mother Tabitha and Sister Katherine of Holy Assumption Monastery dressed as skunks for the Calistoga Farmers Market Halloween day in 2015. They placed first in the booth decoration contest.
Sean Scully/Weekly Calistogan
Easter Day at Calistoga's Farmers Market
Some at the Calistoga Farmers Market, such as the woman on the left wearing bunny ears, got in the spirit of Easter in 2016.
Weekly Calistogan file photo
Farmers' Market
Karen Verzosa is a member of the Filipino Community, and Calistoga Farmers' Market Organizer. She is seen here in 2019 with helper Tony Aviña.
Cynthia Sweeney,The Weekly Calistogan
Farmers' Market
Calistoga artist Christopher Sullivan and his intricately hand-painted rocks are for sale each week at the Farmers' Market, as seen here in 2019.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Farmers' Market
The Calistoga Farmers' Market in March, 2020 was nearly deserted as the pandemic's shelter-in-place order took affect.
Tim Carl Photography
Downtown Calistoga
The Calistoga Farmers' Market was open as a 'shop and go' on March 21, 2020, as vendors and customers adhered to the COVID-19 social distancing rule.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Farmers' Market
There's always a line at Santa Rosa Seafood on Saturday's at the Calistoga Farmers' Market, where Sal and his team offer fresh salmon, oysters, crab, and more. Sal is seen here in May, 2021.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Malik Brothers Roti and their authentic Pakistani chutneys, dips, and naan have been a mainstay at the Calistoga Farmers' Market for many years. The garlic chips are especially popular.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Farmers' Market
La Guelaguetza Oaxacan Cuisine is a popular stop at the Calistoga Farmers' Market, famous for their tamales.