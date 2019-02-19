Calistoga Elementary School will be celebrating reading on Monday, March 4.
Since its inception 20 years ago, the National Endowment for the Arts Read Across America program, designed to get kids excited about reading, has acted as a vehicle to talk about a serious issue in a fun way: Children’s literacy.
Using the March birthday of Dr. Seuss as a rallying cry, this nationwide event comes to our community through a partnership of the Soroptimist International of Calistoga’s Read Aloud Partners Program (RAPP) and Calistoga Elementary school teachers.
Every class will have a volunteer community member - it may be Mayor Chris Canning, Fire Chief Steve Campbell, a school board member or two, or the classroom RAPPer - reading a favorite Dr Seuss book to the children.
So again this year, 500 Calistoga Elementary students will team up with more than 45 million readers, both young and old, to deliver a message: Kids who read, and who are read to, do better in school and help build great public schools. In fact, a recent reading assessment of fourth-grade students by the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) found that reading for fun had a positive relationship to NAEP reading scores.
Our community SIC Read Aloud Partners remind parents of the crucial role they play in their children’s education. Taking time to read with a child is one of the most important lessons that parents can share with their children.
Our RAPPers read aloud weekly to all CES classes and three times a year the children receive the gift of a new book each to take home to encourage “home libraries” to share with family members.
For more information please contact Trudy Bouligny, Volunteer RAPP Coordinator, at tbouligny@gmail.com