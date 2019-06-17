Napa County will present an emergency preparedness meeting from 6 - 8 p.m., Thursday, June 27 at Calistoga Junior-Senior High school, 1608 Lake St.
Learn about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff program, emergency alerts and notifications, evacuation, and county and city departments and services, and more.
Emergency focused organizations will also have display tables and there will be Go Bag raffles.
The meeting will be presented by County Supervisor Diane Dillon, Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning, and police and fire departments.
For more information call (707) 253-4421.