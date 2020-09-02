Calistoga escapes damage from LNU Complex Fires, others not so fortunate

Within days, in Napa County, the Hennessy Fire grew to merge the Gamble, Green, Aetna, Markley, Spanish, and Morgan Fires, largely concentrated in the Lake Berryessa area.

Cal Fire quickly set up base camp at the Napa County Fairgrounds, but officials repeatedly emphasized this was a fast-moving, changing situation, and the weather, with hot, dry winds hampered control efforts. The size and complexity of the fires challenged all aspects of emergency response and resources were stretched thin.

The Walbridge Fire in Sonoma County also consumed firefighting efforts. That fire, along with the Hennessy Fire, combined with fires in Solano and Yolo counties, was named the LNU Complex Fires.

“We’re in this for a long haul,” said Cal Fire Chief Sean Kavanagh at one of the first of what would become daily press conferences at the fairgrounds, that also drew Gov. Gavin Newsom to speak on Aug. 21.

Ultimately, more than 2,700 personnel were assigned to the base camp in Calistoga, about half the number that worked the Mendocino Complex Fires in 2017, that burned more than 450,000 acres.

Throughout California, fires in August burned more than 1.6 million acres, compared to just 55,000 during this time last year, said Cal Fire Unit Chief Shana Jones.