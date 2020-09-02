Calistoga escapes damage from LNU Complex Fires, others not so fortunate

Grateful Calistoga residents have posted dozens of signs around town expressing their heartfelt thanks for firefighters who have battled the nearby firestorm.
As portions of Napa Valley and neighboring counties were experiencing destruction, loss of life, and evacuations due to the LNU Complex Fires the past few weeks, the cities of Calistoga and St. Helena have escaped intact.
As of Tuesday, the lightning-ignited fires had burned more than 375,000 acres, and in Napa Valley the Hennessy Fire destroyed 254 single-family homes. The fast-moving fire killed a family of three on their property near Lake Berryessa and two residents of Solano County, making it one of the most destructive in county history, Cal Fire reported.
In Calistoga, the fires triggered memories of last October-November’s Kincade Fire that came within five miles of town, and brought with it an advisory evacuation.
Two years before that, Calistoga witnessed the 2017 Tubbs Fire, which started on Bennett Lane, and caused the evacuation of the entire town for five days. The start of that fire was determined to be caused by faulty PG&E equipment.
This time around, starting on Aug. 15, within 72 hours, the state experienced a historic lightning siege that resulted in approximately 10,800 lightning strikes, Cal Fire reported.
Within days, in Napa County, the Hennessy Fire grew to merge the Gamble, Green, Aetna, Markley, Spanish, and Morgan Fires, largely concentrated in the Lake Berryessa area.
Cal Fire quickly set up base camp at the Napa County Fairgrounds, but officials repeatedly emphasized this was a fast-moving, changing situation, and the weather, with hot, dry winds hampered control efforts. The size and complexity of the fires challenged all aspects of emergency response and resources were stretched thin.
The Walbridge Fire in Sonoma County also consumed firefighting efforts. That fire, along with the Hennessy Fire, combined with fires in Solano and Yolo counties, was named the LNU Complex Fires.
“We’re in this for a long haul,” said Cal Fire Chief Sean Kavanagh at one of the first of what would become daily press conferences at the fairgrounds, that also drew Gov. Gavin Newsom to speak on Aug. 21.
Ultimately, more than 2,700 personnel were assigned to the base camp in Calistoga, about half the number that worked the Mendocino Complex Fires in 2017, that burned more than 450,000 acres.
Throughout California, fires in August burned more than 1.6 million acres, compared to just 55,000 during this time last year, said Cal Fire Unit Chief Shana Jones.
On Aug. 19, as the Aetna Fire burned towards Pope Valley on Butts Canyon Road, the surrounding areas of Deer Park and Angwin were issued a mandatory evacuation order that lasted 10 days. Portions of southern Lake County also were evacuated, and many of the evacuees came to stay with friends or relatives in Calistoga.
Portions of unincorporated Calistoga, such as Old Lawley Toll Road were also issued evacuation orders, and Hwy. 29 leading up to Lake County was closed.
Calistoga was subject to heavy smoke as firefighters battled the line of fire from Atlas Peak up to Pope Valley, to the Palisades, behind Calistoga, and up towards the Lake County line.
The last and most difficult piece of the fire was the northwest portion, from Palisades up to Middletown, said Cal Fire Operational Chief Chris Waters at a daily press conference. That last piece was under control by Aug. 31.
Though neighboring states have also been challenged by dry, hot weather, resources did ultimately come from 10 different states including 25 engines from Oregon, 10 engines from Arizona, and several from Texas. Technical assistance and personnel was also incoming, including surveillance equipment from Washington State. PG&E has also been providing air support. Additional aid had been requested from states across the U.S., Canada and Australia.
California also sent 12 National Guard crews, with about 250 people to assist with the LNU Complex Fires.
Federal aid is also being requested. In bipartisan efforts, so far five federal grants related to fires have been secured and are waiting for the President to sign, and an effort to get a major disaster declaration for the state is underway.
