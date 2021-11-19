Calistoga estate sells for a record $9.5 million

A Spanish Colonial Revival estate on Greenwood Avenue has sold for a record-breaking price within the City of Calistoga.

The 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom home on nearly 2.4 acres sold for $9.5 million on Nov. 10, Sotheby’s International Realty recently reported.

The previous highest sale within city limits was $3,995,000 at 2880 Foothill Blvd.

The property, at 1602 Greenwood Ave., was purchased by William Randolph Hearst III and Margaret Crawford Hearst.

“We have seen a large amount of full time purchasers moving to Calistoga that are moving out of the Bay Area, and surrounding areas, due to the fact that they can telecommute and not have to live so close to their office,” said Brian Durnian, broker and partner at Calistoga Realty Co.

One-third-acre of the Greenwood Ave. property is planted with Cabernet Sauvignon vineyards, mainly as a landscape feature, although it does produce 1.5 tons of grape annually, said Rachel Colletta, public relations manager with Sotheby’s.

It also features stucco and Italian plaster walls, custom green glazed roof tiles, Portuguese terracotta floors, custom ceramic tiles, courtyards, arched walkways and tower-like chimneys, vaulted ceilings and expansive outdoor patios.

