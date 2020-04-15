Calistoga expects to lose $4M through August due to Covid-19

The City of Calistoga expects to lose approximately $3.6 million in transient occupancy tax and another $500,000 in sales tax from March though August as hotel rooms, restaurants and retail stores sit empty due to the coronavirus pandemic, and with yearly budget negotiations set to begin in just weeks.
Wearing face masks and observing social distancing protocol at Tuesday’s special city council meeting, broadcast live on Channel 28, councilmembers also extended Calistoga’s local emergency proclamation, due to the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19), for an unspecified amount of time.The proclamation could allow the city to recoup financial losses in the future.
The proclamation is a follow-up to the initial emergency declared in March.
Dates for fiscal year 2020-2021 budget goal setting are Thursday, May 7, and, if needed, Tuesday, May 12.
City Manager Mike Kirn said there has also been a $90,000 estimated reduction in the fire department’s contract with the county. That contract, TOT (hotel tax) and sales tax are the biggest items the council needs to take into consideration going into budget talks.
The biggest yearly budget item is labor costs for the city, and those negotiations begin April 21.
Kirn also updated the community on city activities during the shelter-at-home orders saying that for March and so far in April the fire department has seen a significant decrease in emergency calls. There are fewer people on the road, thus less accidents. Phone calls to the department for other information, however, are “off the charts.”
The police department, however, has increased routine business checks and traffic stops by 40% between February and March, and patrol checks by 245%, Kirn said.
The police and fire departments are continuing to rotate staff to limit contact with one another. Police vehicles are equipped with personal protection equipment kits, and officers are disinfecting their vehicles each time they get in and out.
The fire department is also making its own hand sanitizer.
The Public Works department is working to keep public areas of the city safe by disinfecting high-traffic areas like in front of the post office, ATMs, and Cal Mart. Public Works has also closed public restrooms at the parks, playground areas, and the tennis courts, to prevent social gathering.
Mayor Chris Canning also said he and the city manager have been regularly meeting with other officials in Napa County, and representatives from both Sen. Mike Thompson’s office, and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry’s office via Zoom, to share best practices during this emergency, and have begun discussions on what the future looks like with regard to the economy and staffing.
Because the county has been through previous catastrophes including earthquakes, floods, fires, and now a pandemic, “We as a county are fluid and know how to share information,” Canning said.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Hillside Christian Church online service
Napa Target
Ciccio
Redd Wood
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Bread at Target
Stocking at Target
Target purchase limit signs
Raley's
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Chico's
Target toilet paper
Trader Joe's shoppers
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
Raley's bread
Office Depot
World Market
DaVita
Pet Food Express
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
St. Helena Shelter in Place
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
The Charter Oak Restaurant
Contimo Provisions
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Napa General Store
Angele Restaurant & Bar
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
Calistoga school lunch
Front windows at Erosion Wine Co.
Sign at Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room
The Table
Lincoln Avenue Brewery
School offers free meals for kids
Cal Mart
Huge Bear Wines
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Castello di Amorosa
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Napa seniors
Watershed initiative
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.