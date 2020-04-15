Calistoga expects to lose $4M through August due to Covid-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The City of Calistoga expects to lose approximately $3.6 million in transient occupancy tax and another $500,000 in sales tax from March though August as hotel rooms, restaurants and retail stores sit empty due to the coronavirus pandemic, and with yearly budget negotiations set to begin in just weeks.

Wearing face masks and observing social distancing protocol at Tuesday’s special city council meeting, broadcast live on Channel 28, councilmembers also extended Calistoga’s local emergency proclamation, due to the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19), for an unspecified amount of time.The proclamation could allow the city to recoup financial losses in the future.

The proclamation is a follow-up to the initial emergency declared in March.

Dates for fiscal year 2020-2021 budget goal setting are Thursday, May 7, and, if needed, Tuesday, May 12.

City Manager Mike Kirn said there has also been a $90,000 estimated reduction in the fire department’s contract with the county. That contract, TOT (hotel tax) and sales tax are the biggest items the council needs to take into consideration going into budget talks.

The biggest yearly budget item is labor costs for the city, and those negotiations begin April 21.