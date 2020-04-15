You are the owner of this article.
Calistoga expects to lose $4M through August due to Covid-19

Downtown Calistoga

Downtown Calistoga was a ghost town, as seen March 20. Residents are heeding the 'shelter in home' restrictions for the county, and visitors are scarce.

 Tim Carl photography

The City of Calistoga expects to lose approximately $3.6 million in transient occupancy tax and another $500,000 in sales tax from March though August as hotel rooms, restaurants and retail stores sit empty due to the coronavirus pandemic, and with yearly budget negotiations set to begin in just weeks.

Wearing face masks and observing social distancing protocol at Tuesday’s special city council meeting, broadcast live on Channel 28, councilmembers also extended Calistoga’s local emergency proclamation, due to the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19), for an unspecified amount of time.The proclamation could allow the city to recoup financial losses in the future.

The proclamation is a follow-up to the initial emergency declared in March.

Dates for fiscal year 2020-2021 budget goal setting are Thursday, May 7, and, if needed, Tuesday, May 12.

City Manager Mike Kirn said there has also been a $90,000 estimated reduction in the fire department’s contract with the county. That contract, TOT (hotel tax) and sales tax are the biggest items the council needs to take into consideration going into budget talks.

The biggest yearly budget item is labor costs for the city, and those negotiations begin April 21.

Kirn also updated the community on city activities during the shelter-at-home orders saying that for March and so far in April the fire department has seen a significant decrease in emergency calls. There are fewer people on the road, thus less accidents. Phone calls to the department for other information, however, are “off the charts.”

The police department, however, has increased routine business checks and traffic stops by 40% between February and March, and patrol checks by 245%, Kirn said.

The police and fire departments are continuing to rotate staff to limit contact with one another. Police vehicles are equipped with personal protection equipment kits, and officers are disinfecting their vehicles each time they get in and out.

The fire department is also making its own hand sanitizer.

The Public Works department is working to keep public areas of the city safe by disinfecting high-traffic areas like in front of the post office, ATMs, and Cal Mart. Public Works has also closed public restrooms at the parks, playground areas, and the tennis courts, to prevent social gathering.

Mayor Chris Canning also said he and the city manager have been regularly meeting with other officials in Napa County, and representatives from both Sen. Mike Thompson’s office, and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry’s office via Zoom, to share best practices during this emergency, and have begun discussions on what the future looks like with regard to the economy and staffing.

Because the county has been through previous catastrophes including earthquakes, floods, fires, and now a pandemic, “We as a county are fluid and know how to share information,” Canning said.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018.

