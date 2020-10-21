Calistoga extends Community Pool season through Nov. 20

Due to popular demand and because the staff at the Community Pool has successfully implemented COVID-19 safety precautions so far this year, the city has extended the season through Nov. 20.

The pool reopened on June 1 with recreational swim, water aerobics and swim lessons, and since that time not a single case of COVID-19 has been traced back to pool use, said Rachel Melick, Parks and Recreation director.

Recently, department has received an "overwhelming” amount of requests to keep the pool open longer this year," she said.

As a result, Melick sent out a survey which garnered 145 responses from swimmers who said they would use the pool if the season were extended.

Cost to keep it open longer will be about $35,000 in department funds.

"I know this will cost the department, but the community is extremely grateful to be able to use the pool, despite COVID-19," Melick said. "The benefit would outweigh the cost."

