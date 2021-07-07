Calistoga falls short of water conservation goals

The City of Calistoga is falling short of its goal to conserve water by 20%, and will be hiring two additional temporary public works employees to assist in outreach and education.
The city declared a Stage II Water Emergency that began May 1, calling on residents and businesses to conserve water.
The vast majority, 70%, of the city’s water usage is residential and 30% commercial. In May, the city saw a considerable increase in commercial water usage over previous months, said Public Works Director Derek Raynor at Tuesday's city council meeting. The increase could be attributed to the population’s emergence after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, restaurants reopening, and the new Four Seasons resort coming online. Residential use in June was 4% less than the previous June, which is good news, Raynor said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!
But while the curve is starting to bend down, it’s not enough, said Zac Tusinger, interim city manager. In previous drought years such as 2015, it was effective to hire additional staff, he said.
The two 6-month positions, one full-time and one part-time, will require a budget adjustment totaling $95,000, to come from the water enterprise funds.
A portion, $30,000, will be allocated for community rebates and water conservation kits. The kits are free to the public and include low-flow water heads, and thermostatic valve-hot water savers. Information will be available in English and Spanish.
The new staff will be out in the community educating the public on water conservation measures and handing out conservation kits. Look for them at the Farmers’ Market, at Concerts in the Park and possibly in a door-to-door campaign. They will also provide assistance with water audits.
“This is primarily for education. They are experts and have a lot of resources. It’s not the water police chasing people down,” Tusinger said.
The city is also not recommending water rationing, Mayor Chris Canning added.
The new staff can start in the next couple of weeks. In the meantime water customers are reminded of the following:
- No irrigation with potable water is allowed on Saturdays, Sundays or Wednesdays.
- Irrigation of landscaping and agriculture crops with potable water is only allowed between 12 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- Those with even-numbered addresses can water on Mondays and Thursdays and those with odd-numbered addresses can water on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Here are another five simple actions every Calistogan can take to reduce their water usage:
- Limit shower time to five minutes
- Don’t let water run while shaving, brushing teeth, or rinsing dishes.
- When washing hands, don't let the water run while lathering.
- Listen for dripping faucets and toilets that flush themselves. Fixing a leak can save 500 gallons each month.
- Run the dishwasher and clothes washer with full loads only.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa firefighter finds new use for old fire hoses. He's turning them into art, and with a patriotic theme.
What killed Cookie and Penny, the Great Danes? A Napa family wants to find out.
Need free diapers? Free formula? How about free children's clothing? Expressions of Hope in Napa can help.
The Napa school district boosts reserves for 2021-22 as continued enrollment shrinkage looms in the coming years.
Napa County home prices dipped slightly in May, but inventory is low and multiple offers are common.
Sophie Grech has treasured memories of taking her niece Kayleigh Slusher to Camille Park in Napa.
Ace & Vine says economic conditions require longer hours. Napa is considering the idea.
40 years ago, Napan Bob Swan painted fantastical murals hidden inside Napa State Hospital. Get a rare look inside.
Bart O’Brien likes to take to the skies in one of his "gyrocopters," enjoying the "low and slow" rides over the Bay Area.
Napa County is considering whether vineyards along Highway 29 near American Canyon should become industrial lands.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.