 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calistoga falls short of water conservation goals

Calistoga falls short of water conservation goals

{{featured_button_text}}

The City of Calistoga is falling short of its goal to conserve water by 20%, and will be hiring two additional temporary public works employees to assist in outreach and education.

The city declared a Stage II Water Emergency that began May 1, calling on residents and businesses to conserve water.

The vast majority, 70%, of the city’s water usage is residential and 30% commercial. In May, the city saw a considerable increase in commercial water usage over previous months, said Public Works Director Derek Raynor at Tuesday's city council meeting. The increase could be attributed to the population’s emergence after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, restaurants reopening, and the new Four Seasons resort coming online. Residential use in June was 4% less than the previous June, which is good news, Raynor said.

But while the curve is starting to bend down, it’s not enough, said Zac Tusinger, interim city manager. In previous drought years such as 2015, it was effective to hire additional staff, he said.

The two 6-month positions, one full-time and one part-time, will require a budget adjustment totaling $95,000, to come from the water enterprise funds.

A portion, $30,000, will be allocated for community rebates and water conservation kits. The kits are free to the public and include low-flow water heads, and thermostatic valve-hot water savers. Information will be available in English and Spanish.

The new staff will be out in the community educating the public on water conservation measures and handing out conservation kits. Look for them at the Farmers’ Market, at Concerts in the Park and possibly in a door-to-door campaign. They will also provide assistance with water audits.

“This is primarily for education. They are experts and have a lot of resources. It’s not the water police chasing people down,” Tusinger said.

The city is also not recommending water rationing, Mayor Chris Canning added.

The new staff can start in the next couple of weeks. In the meantime water customers are reminded of the following:

- No irrigation with potable water is allowed on Saturdays, Sundays or Wednesdays.

- Irrigation of landscaping and agriculture crops with potable water is only allowed between 12 a.m. - 10 a.m.

- Those with even-numbered addresses can water on Mondays and Thursdays and those with odd-numbered addresses can water on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Here are another five simple actions every Calistogan can take to reduce their water usage:

  1. Limit shower time to five minutes
  2. Don’t let water run while shaving, brushing teeth, or rinsing dishes.
  3. When washing hands, don't let the water run while lathering.
  4. Listen for dripping faucets and toilets that flush themselves. Fixing a leak can save 500 gallons each month.
  5. Run the dishwasher and clothes washer with full loads only.

Wine Country Lightening Storm 2020 from Tim Carl on Vimeo.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News