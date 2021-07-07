Calistoga falls short of water conservation goals

The City of Calistoga is falling short of its goal to conserve water by 20%, and will be hiring two additional temporary public works employees to assist in outreach and education.

The city declared a Stage II Water Emergency that began May 1, calling on residents and businesses to conserve water.

The vast majority, 70%, of the city’s water usage is residential and 30% commercial. In May, the city saw a considerable increase in commercial water usage over previous months, said Public Works Director Derek Raynor at Tuesday's city council meeting. The increase could be attributed to the population’s emergence after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, restaurants reopening, and the new Four Seasons resort coming online. Residential use in June was 4% less than the previous June, which is good news, Raynor said.

But while the curve is starting to bend down, it’s not enough, said Zac Tusinger, interim city manager. In previous drought years such as 2015, it was effective to hire additional staff, he said.

The two 6-month positions, one full-time and one part-time, will require a budget adjustment totaling $95,000, to come from the water enterprise funds.