Calistoga family struggles as infant with Down syndrome suffers brain damage

Little Omar (Omi) is only 4 months old, was born with Down syndrome, and has struggled with medical conditions.

On the morning of Tuesday, May 5, his mother, Judy Gonzalez Hernandez, drove him to the hospital in fear of dehydration after he had a bout of vomiting and not wanting to feed. Once they reached the hospital, Little Omi then went into cardiac arrest and ended up in critical condition fighting for his life.

He was then transported by helicopter to the Oakland Children's Hospital, and after many restless nights, doctors were able to save his life. Little Omi suffered a tremendous amount of brain damage that has also affected his vision and mobility and will remain in the hospital for many weeks to come.

Many in Calistoga know Gonzalez Hernandez. She was raised in Calistoga and has worked for the Calistoga Unified School District for the past 18 years in Special Education. She has played a big role in her students' lives, helping close to a hundred students graduate from high school despite their struggles. Many have graduated college, have successful careers, and keep in touch with Judy to seek advice or have a good laugh.