 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calistoga family struggles as infant with Down syndrome suffers brain damage

Calistoga family struggles as infant with Down syndrome suffers brain damage

{{featured_button_text}}

Little Omar (Omi) is only 4 months old, was born with Down syndrome, and has struggled with medical conditions.

On the morning of Tuesday, May 5, his mother, Judy Gonzalez Hernandez, drove him to the hospital in fear of dehydration after he had a bout of vomiting and not wanting to feed. Once they reached the hospital, Little Omi then went into cardiac arrest and ended up in critical condition fighting for his life.

He was then transported by helicopter to the Oakland Children's Hospital, and after many restless nights, doctors were able to save his life. Little Omi suffered a tremendous amount of brain damage that has also affected his vision and mobility and will remain in the hospital for many weeks to come. 

Many in Calistoga know Gonzalez Hernandez. She was raised in Calistoga and has worked for the Calistoga Unified School District for the past 18 years in Special Education. She has played a big role in her students' lives, helping close to a hundred students graduate from high school despite their struggles. Many have graduated college, have successful careers, and keep in touch with Judy to seek advice or have a good laugh. 

Gonzalez Hernandez is also the union chapter president of the Calistoga Classified Employees for the Calistoga Unified School District. Her colleagues' and the school district’s well-being have been an important issue for her. Many can attest to her generosity, love for her students, and love for her community. 

After a year of COVID-19 and fire evacuations and the hardships those have given, they have both put their jobs and lives on hold to stay near the children's hospital in Oakland and make the important decisions about Omi’s care. Their two other children, ages two and 13, are staying with family members. 

The family is raising funds to go towards medical bills and living expenses so that mother and son may continue meeting Little Omi's needs as he heals. 

To contribute, go to https://www.gofundme.com/s?q=omi, and follow Little Omar's (Omi's) progress on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/judy.gonzalez.5203

76-year-old California nurse practitioner Sigrid Stokes is following in her family's footsteps during the pandemic.

 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News