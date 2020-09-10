 Skip to main content
date 2020-09-10

Calistoga Farmers Market will be open as usual on Saturday

Calistoga Farmers Market will be open as usual on Saturday

Calistoga Farmers Market

Calistoga Farmers Market, April 11, 2020. 

 Tim Carl Photography

The Calistoga Farmers' Market will be open on Saturday, Sept. 12 with normal hours 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

This is not to be confused with the St. Helena Farmer's Market, which will be closed on Friday, Sept. 11 due to poor air quality. Both markets are operated by different groups.

"The market is always open and will always be open unless Calistoga is evacuated. It only closed one Saturday in 2017  the week of mandatory evacuation in Calistoga," said Karen Verzosa, the Market's manager.   
 
The Calistoga Farmers’ Market is managed, operated, and controlled by a Market Advisory Committee under the umbrella of the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce. It is open year round and is located at 1311 Washington St., next to the Community Center across from City Hall.

