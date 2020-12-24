 Skip to main content
Calistoga Fire Department personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine

  Updated
Jeremy Campbell

Calistoga Fire Captain Jeremy Campbell received a COVID-19 vaccine from the Napa County Health Department on Dec. 23. 

 Jason Tamagni photo

On Wednesday, five memebers of the Calistoga Fire Department received a COVID-19 vaccination, as the Napa County Health Department conducted their first vaccine clinic at the Napa Expo, for EMS workers.

The County estimates there are 550 EMS workers in Napa County and this first clinic provided vaccines for 200 of those workers.

The County hopes to conduct another clinic before the end of the year to vaccinate additional EMS workers.

Photos: Boys & Girls Club 'thank you' dinner in Calistoga

Cynthia Sweeney's memorable Weekly Calistogan stories from 2020

