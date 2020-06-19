You are the owner of this article.
Calistoga Fire Department takes delivery of new, donated fire truck

Calistoga Fire Department

Calistoga firefighter Max Kinworthy strikes a pose with the department's new $450,000 brush truck, generously donated by a local resident.

 Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan

With funding made possible by an anonymous donor, the Calistoga Firefighter Association has purchased a new fire truck for the Calistoga Fire Department.

The donation is worth $435,000, and the new Type 3 Brush Truck will replace the Fire Department’s old 1998 Brush Truck. 

“This is a huge donation from someone in the community who is that generous, to donate the engine,” said Fire Chief Steve Campbell.

After the Tubbs Fire and the firefighters' annual bingo fundraiser, a person who was impacted by fire stepped forward with the donation, Campbell said.

The gifts of funds for the new vehicle were made possible by the donor through the Napa Valley Community Foundation to the Calistoga Firefighter Association.

The City will contribute $16,000 for equipment and regular maintenance costs will be assumed by the City.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

