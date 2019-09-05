Calistoga Firefighters Jason Tamagni and Jeremy Campbell have been promoted to fire captain.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Fire Chief Steve Campbell said he was proud of both men and acknowledged their hard work to get where they are.
“These are two home-grown firefighters who have worked their way up through the ranks. They have passed through the whole career track,“ said Campbell, who is Jeremy’s father. They represent the first officially recognized captains in the fire department, he said.
Tamagni is the son of Ted and Judy Tamagni of Calistoga. He graduated from Calistoga High School in 2003, and is a graduate of Santa Rosa Fire Academy. In 2012 he was married to Chelsie Johnston of St. Helena.
Campbell is also a graduate of Santa Rosa Fire Academy and Columbia Southern University. He has also served previously as secretary and treasurer of the Calistoga Firefighters Association.