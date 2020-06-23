Calistoga Fire Safe Council to hold virtual meeting June 24

Calistoga Fire Safe Council to hold virtual meeting June 24

The Calistoga Fire Safe Council will hold a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 24. 

The meeting will feature experts and professionals covering personal preparedness; home protection and hardening; creating a safe zone around your house; and government sponsored programs for risk reduction. 

You'll also be able to share your ideas on preferences of which projects the city should prioritize if they are able to get grants to do some of this work.

To register for this virtual meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEtd-yoqjgtHdK8ECEzp34OcmCQr5062Vd-?ct=t(EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_3_23_2020_8_36_COPY_01) or visit the city's website at http://www.ci.calistoga.ca.us/.

