Calistoga has a “new” full-time firefighter. Adam Ramirez has served with the Calistoga Fire Department part-time for just under two years, and at Tuesday evening’s council meeting was sworn in as a full-time fire fighter with the city.
Ramirez has been with the department since May 2017. Previously, he was with the River Delta Fire District in Isleton, and seved as an EMT in Hayward. He is also a volunteer with Bay Area Rescue Mission.
“I was afraid we were going to lose him to another department,” said Fire Chief Steve Campbell.
Ramirez said he was grateful for the opportunity and thanked everyone for making this happen, including his mentors, who “feel more like big brothers. I feel loved and hope the community feels the love I try to put out every day.”
During a yearly overview presentation of the department, also at Tuesday’s meeting, Campbell noted that there are now seven full-time firefighters and three part-time firefighters with the department.
Response times to calls the past year have been very good, he said, with 1,054 responses overall in 2018 within Calistoga and the county combined.
Mayor Chris Canning echoed that the response times have been “incredible.”
Chief Campbell also reported on the addition of three firefighting vehicles during the past year including the purchase of a fire engine in December, and a generous $420,000 donation from a Calistoga resident for another Type 3 engine that the department will take delivery of in late fall. The department is also purchasing a new Type 5 Brush Fire Truck with funds from the Firefighters Association.