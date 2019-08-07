Calistoga Fire Engineer Ryan Smithers was recognized with a City Service Award marking five years of service with the fire department and the City of Calistoga on Tuesday.
Growing up, Smithers had a best friend whose dad was a firefighter in San Francisco. They would go to visit the firehouse there, and he enjoyed seeing the camaraderie and the hard work the firefighters did helping people. “The moral around firehouses is pretty awesome,” he said.
Smithers grew up in St. Helena, and still works part-time on the St. Helena Fire Department, where he has been for 10 years. He says the Calistoga and St. Helena departments share similarities.
“Each one has its little differences, but overall they’re pretty similar, so the transition was pretty easy. And the departments work together from time to time,” he said.
Smithers said being able to serve his hometown communities is “extremely rewarding. It’s the ultimate payback you can give. Serving the communities you grew up in is pretty awesome.”
Smithers also enjoys that every day on the job is different.
“I love coming to work. You never know what you’re going to get,” he said.