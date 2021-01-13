 Skip to main content
Calistoga Firefighters aid COVID-19 Strike Team in SoCal

COVID Strike Team

First responders, including three from Calistoga and four from Napa, have arrived in southern California to volunteer their skills toward the COVID-19 surge response for the next two weeks.

Three firefighters from the Calistoga Fire Department have traveled to Southern California to lend their assistance and serve on a COVID Strike Team. 

Nash Field, Jaime Orzoco, and Chris Dobson will be working side by side with Huntington Memorial Hospital care teams, primarily in the emergency department tents, but will be deployed throughout the hospital as needed. They will serve in that location for two weeks. 

Conditions at Los Angeles County hospitals have been worsening since New Year’s, with health care providers scrambling for extra resources to handle the surge of COVID-19 patients.

Firefighters with medical skills, including four Napa firefighters, have been dispatched to help the Southern California hospital.

The three Calistoga and four Napa firefighters had already received their first shots of a COVID-19 vaccine before the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services requested medical volunteers.

WATCH NOW: CALIFORNIA NURSES COPE WITH IMPACT OF VIRUS SURGE

