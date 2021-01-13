Calistoga Firefighters aid COVID-19 Strike Team in SoCal

Three firefighters from the Calistoga Fire Department have traveled to Southern California to lend their assistance and serve on a COVID Strike Team.
Nash Field, Jaime Orzoco, and Chris Dobson will be working side by side with Huntington Memorial Hospital care teams, primarily in the emergency department tents, but will be deployed throughout the hospital as needed. They will serve in that location for two weeks.
Conditions at Los Angeles County hospitals have been worsening since New Year’s, with health care providers scrambling for extra resources to handle the surge of COVID-19 patients.
Firefighters with medical skills, including four Napa firefighters, have been dispatched to help the Southern California hospital.
The three Calistoga and four Napa firefighters had already received their first shots of a COVID-19 vaccine before the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services requested medical volunteers.
WATCH NOW: CALIFORNIA NURSES COPE WITH IMPACT OF VIRUS SURGE
COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM THE NAPA VALLEY REGISTER, ST. HELENA STAR, AND THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN
Complete coronavirus coverage from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan: Fall/Winter 2020 edition
This webpage contains all Napa County coronavirus coverage as featured in the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan. This page will be updated as news comes in. Please bookmark this page to stay on top of local developments.
Submit news tips here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/news-tips/news_tips/
Starting Tuesday, restaurants and wine tasting rooms will not be allowed to serve the public indoors. Houses of worship also can only operate outdoors.
Amid the pandemic's upsurge this fall, Napa residents — and visitors to the valley — are paring down their holiday guest lists to keep safe and stop the spread.
The rise in local COVID-19 cases has not yet translated into a dramatic increase in hospitalizations, Queen of the Valley reports.
Napa County plummeted overnight into to the purple "tier" and many local business owners are scrambling.
A resident reports that 11 people living at the home, including three in nursing care, have tested positive for the virus.
Five employees and 18 students attending classes at NVUSD schools have contracted the coronavirus since late October, the district superintendent announced Thursday.
Cases rose by over 50% this week, setting the county up for possibly more restrictions on businesses as soon as next week.
Senator Bill Dodd’s latest town hall featured experts who spoke about how 2021 might shape up for Napa County.
Social gatherings in homes are a major source of new COVID cases in the state.
Major holiday celebrations are being canceled due to the pandemic which continues to reshape community life.
Sixty percent of new cases were people who identified as Hispanic/Latinx, the county reported.