A happy call of “bingo” is always followed by a chorus of groans from those who were also seeking the magical sequence but didn’t achieve it, and Calistoga has its own way of showing displeasure at holding a losing bingo card. The worthless pieces of paper are wadded up into balls and tossed in the air, sometimes with a target in sight, sometimes flipped blindly overhead. However the crumpled pulp is hurled, it is done in good nature, it is done in tradition.
The scrunched rolls are a sure sign of fun and fundraising at the annual Calistoga Firefighters Association Bingo and Raffle Night, this year marking the 80th, on Nov. 17, and the event is the only time of the year firefighters seek donations.
Keegan Barrett, a former Calistoga firefighter, emceed the event calling out the bingo numbers and keeping the crowd excited about possibly winning.
“Who has two more numbers to go?” Barrett would ask during the more difficult games where sequences needed to match the outline of an object such as a champagne glass or a ladder. “Who needs one more number?” he would follow with as players craned their necks to see a random hand or two go up in the air.
Last year following the Tubbs Fire, the association considered canceling the annual November event thinking it might not be the appropriate time to ask for donations, but city leaders and supporters encouraged the nonprofit group to go ahead with the affair and were rewarded with the highest attendance and collection numbers ever recorded, reaching beyond $300,000. This year’s totals were not available at press time.
The Calistoga Firefighters Association (CFA) pledged the money from the 2017 event to help those affected by the Tubbs Fire, and this year’s contributions will go toward the purchase new equipment, including a new fire engine. Traditionally, CFA assists other nonprofits in Calistoga with money collected from the annual Bingo and Raffle, and pays for training and education for the department’s firefighters.
All the raffle items and silent auction items are donated, and include plenty of wine offerings. Participants purchase raffle tickets for $1 apiece and place a ticket, or as many tickets as they choose, into a paper bag associated with the item they would like to win. Some people put all their tickets into one bag hoping that increases their chances of winning. Among the more popular raffle items were a 32-inch TV, an Xbox game station, a small Yeti cooler, and a large Pelican cooler.
A framed flamingo print that was hanging on the wall, and may have gone unnoticed by some attendees, had a one-in-four chance of winning, and Charlotte Robinson of Santa Rosa who put in one ticket was the lucky winner to take home the art. She said she put in her ticket because she liked the way the art looked.
Chandra Duvaul, who works at Barrel Builders in Calistoga put in “a lot of tickets” to win the 32-inch Toshiba television. The new TV she won will replace one at home, and that old one at home will be brought in to work, she said.
Elly Galindo, who won an item that included a tattoo, said she would not be following the suggestion of husband Mark Galindo, who while laughing, said she should get an image of him tattooed on her, or use it so that he could get something tattooed on his head. Elly said she hasn’t yet decided on the design, but it might be something in a mandala pattern.
The silent auction comprised packages such as spa, food and wine experiences, collections of wine in sets up to 48-bottle variety packs, and even a magnum of Screaming Eagle.
John Sorensen, St. Helena’s fire chief who also has a catering business, donated food such as pulled pork sandwiches and potato salad.