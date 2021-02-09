Calistoga Firefighters COVID-19 Strike Team returns from SoCal

Calistoga Firefighters Jaime Orozco, Nash Field and Christopher Dodson are back home after spending three weeks at hospitals in southern California assisting with a surge of COVID-19 cases.
While Orozco and Field assisted staff at Huntington Memorial Hospital, Dodson was at Olive View Hospital in San Fernando Valley.
“We heard stories from staff in management positions having to come down and work the floor, and they’re not used to doing that. It was an ‘all hands on deck’ situation,” Orozco said.
During the first week, Orozco and Field worked 12-hour shifts in the ICU at the 683-bed hospital. The second and third week they worked in the triage tents set up outside for those exhibiting symptoms of the pandemic. The first week the tents were full, coinciding with the surge hospitals were expecting after the holidays.
Orozco and Field also helped out in the ER, working alongside doctors and nurses, treating trauma, and other emergencies.
In the situation at Huntington, as was the case elsewhere in Southern California, 3-4 patients per day died of COVID at the hospital.
The Calistoga Fire Department received the orders Jan. 5, due to the expected spike in cases, and the capacity of hospital staff. Orozco, Field and Dodson were three out of 22 California firefighters called to serve in that capacity. All three received their first COVID shot before going down and the second while they were there.
“It was completely new for us as a department, and as individuals,” Orozco said. “It was pretty unique. We’ve done it with fires, and other natural disasters, but nothing like this."
If another resurgence should occur, it’s possible the firefighters could be called away again.
"We’ve already experimented with this first round, seeing how helpful it was. The potential is there, and hopefully it doesn’t have to happen again, but at least the ability for us to do it is there," Orozco said. "But we’re glad to be home."
