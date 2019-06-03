In May, Calistoga Fit and Martin-O’Neil Cancer Center at Adventist Health St. Helena Hospital partnered to launch their Fitter Every Day wellness program for clients of the Cancer Center.
Participants of the program will receive a three month complimentary membership with access to the gym and all Calistoga Fit classes.
Each client starts with a 30-minute assessment with the Calistoga Fit Advocate Trainer followed by a customized training program and a weekly private training session during their three month membership.
Martin-O’Neil staff will provide necessary nutritional support along with all their traditional services.
Funding for this program was provided by the St. Helena Hospital Foundation and the Hope Strengthens Foundation. The goal of the program is to provide participants of the program with fitness and wellness opportunities to stay active during and after treatment, support and guidance of a trainer, and the confidence to take on life’s daily challenges.