Calistoga flies Rainbow flag in support of LGBTQ month

In accordance with recent action taken by the City Council, the rainbow flag was raised on the City’s ceremonial flag pole Monday morning, and will be flown throughout the month of June for LGBTQ month.

"It's a symbol of hope, inclusion and welcome. Especially in these times when it's intense and dark. It means a lot," said Ian Posadas, LGBTQ Connection program director.

The rainbow-striped flag has symbolized the LGBTQ-rights movement since 1978, when artist and activist Gilbert Baker created the eight-color banner (it’s now been reduced to six) as a show of solidarity for the San Francisco gay community, a vanguard in nationwide efforts to secure equality. It was first flown during the city’s Gay Pride Parade that year.

On June 2, 2000, President Bill Clinton declared June "Gay & Lesbian Pride Month" to commemorate the June 1969 Stonewall riots in Lower Manhattan.

Also in accordance with City Council action, the transgender flag will be raised on Thursday, June 19, at 9 a.m.

