Calistoga Food Pantry is looking for volunteers

The Calistoga Cares Food Pantry is looking for volunteers who are comfortable speaking both Spanish and English to help with client intake during our biweekly food distributions. Full fluency is not required.

This volunteer position provides a wonderful opportunity to work directly with both fellow volunteers and Calistoga’s lovely and diverse community. Helping people to access food resources is a gratifying and rewarding experience.

The distributions usually take place on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month from 2 to 5 p.m. During holiday periods, the dates may change slightly.

We would also gladly welcome volunteers who might be interested in sorting and packing food or helping people to move the food to their cars.

If you are interested, please call or text Erika Pusey at 707-536-3427.