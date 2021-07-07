Calistoga Fourth of July celebrated with red, white, and blue 'floats'

While there may have not have a parade or fireworks, the patriotic spirit was alive and well in Calistoga on the Fourth of July, with the town decked out in red, white, and blue in celebration of the country’s Independence Day.

Residences and businesses came together to keep traditions alive by decorating their lawns and draped facades with flags and bunting swags of all sizes, and even Uncle Sam.

As an alternative to the traditional parade, Celebrate! Napa Valley organized a Fourth of July Self-Guided Tour of the decorated buildings, or "floats," that also competed for prizes.

More than 500 votes were cast with winners announced on Tuesday. In the residential category, first place and $1,000 went to 1717 Maggie Avenue, followed by $750 for 1618 West Myrtle Street, and $500 to 1720 Reynard Lane.

Prizes also went to businesses on Lincoln Avenue, with Romeo Vineyards taking first place, followed by Julie's Hair and Nails and Mad Mod Shop.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

