Calistoga general fund reserves plummet below $1M

City officials knew the budget would take a hit from the COVID-19 virus, but they might not have known how hard.
Last month, the city projected a $4 million loss from TOT (hotel) and sales tax through August, and initial budget talks for 2020-2021 on Thursday revealed that with $3.4 million in the general fund, the city has $488,000 in reserves, or 89% less than last year.
In stating the general sentiment, City Councilmember Gary Kraus said, “This ending balance is unacceptable.”
As officials worked out suggestions for staff on which expenses to keep and which to cut, they made it clear that there would be no labor components in the discussion. “There are no potential employee concessions,” City Manager Mike Kirn said. “Labor discussions are in progress.”
That said, several city departments have employment vacancies, and those will remain vacant for now, leaving public works, the planning department, and parks and recreation understaffed.
Mayor Chris Canning had prefaced the meeting by saying decisions would be made on the best available information.
“We are under special circumstances. This is unprecedented. We do not know what the future will hold,” he said. However, “This will change week to week, month to month.”
Kirn added, “This a big challenge going forward and will be an evergreen process, things will change. This is a work in progress.”
Capital improvement cuts
With cuts to capital improvement projects, $884,000 could be transferred to the general fund. That includes planned road paving projects, most of which are still in the design phase, said Public Works Director Derek Rayner. While most project costs exceed $1 million, the exception is Harley Street, which comes in under $300,000, and that repaving will still move forward.
Projects that will be put on hold and not funded include Lake Street and Washington Street paving; sidewalk improvements; the AT&T Pathway; Rancho de Calistoga lift station; downtown beautification; and the resurfacing of the community pool deck.
Cost reductions
One of the biggest discussions was cutting funds to Destination Marketing, through the Chamber of Commerce, for advertising the town as a destination once the shelter-in-place order is lifted. The city recommends funds be reduced by $175,000, from $465,000.
Councilmember Don Williams objected to spending any money on advertising when there is need in the community, and provided a presentation arguing that TOT revenue responds better to how well the country’s economy is doing than on marketing dollars.
Kirn pointed out that in a good year, 50% of the city’s revenue comes from tourist dollars.
“In conversations with the new chamber director, it’s going to be critical that we are in a position to hit the ground running when the governor opens up the state,” he said. “Not being able to reach out to the North Bay and Napa areas, we’ll get left in the dust. If we can’t attract the weekend warrior it’s going to be very difficult for Calistoga to pull through in a timely manner. The chamber believes they can survive with this money and will have to be strategic in its efforts. It is critical we include this money in the budget.”
Another savings will come from the police department, where chief Mitch Celaya said he has reduced operating costs by 20%.
The council also asked the parks and recreation department to come back to the next meeting with a prioritized list of cuts.
Expenditures
The city needs to replace its software system, which dates back to the 1960s. The cost is $760,000, most of which has been saved, said Gloria Leon, administrative services director.
“Now is not a good time, but the system won’t generate reports, it’s all done manually. It will save staff time, and everything would be in the cloud as opposed to on a server,” she said, also noting the old system’s only tech support person will be retiring soon. The city will need to contribute $200,000 when the system goes online in about two years.
The city will also be allocating more funding to the UpValley Family Center. Earlier this month, the city provided the center with $200,000 in emergency funds, and will increase the annual funding by another $30,000.
Water, wastewater, impact fees
Water processing costs, to get the water here from Napa, are going up 11% and will go up again in the next two years.
However, there is $1.5 million in the water fund and $1 million in wastewater and a large transfer could be made to the general fund. Public Works Director Derek Rayner said the city has seen a significant reduction in wastewater flow, and when the 400 Silverado Trail resort comes online, their utility bill will be about $40,000 per month.
Although the timing is a little up in the air, the city can also expect about $800,000 in impact fees from area resorts in the next few months, said Planning Director Zac Tusinger.
Next discussions
The next budget workshop has not been scheduled yet, but the city council asked staff to take the recommendations and come back with a budget containing at least a 20% reserve, or $2 million.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
