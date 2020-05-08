Calistoga general fund reserves plummet below $1M

Kirn pointed out that in a good year, 50% of the city’s revenue comes from tourist dollars.

“In conversations with the new chamber director, it’s going to be critical that we are in a position to hit the ground running when the governor opens up the state,” he said. “Not being able to reach out to the North Bay and Napa areas, we’ll get left in the dust. If we can’t attract the weekend warrior it’s going to be very difficult for Calistoga to pull through in a timely manner. The chamber believes they can survive with this money and will have to be strategic in its efforts. It is critical we include this money in the budget.”

Another savings will come from the police department, where chief Mitch Celaya said he has reduced operating costs by 20%.

The council also asked the parks and recreation department to come back to the next meeting with a prioritized list of cuts.

Expenditures

The city needs to replace its software system, which dates back to the 1960s. The cost is $760,000, most of which has been saved, said Gloria Leon, administrative services director.