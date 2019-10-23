PG&E has announced that power is expected to be turned off at 3 p.m., today in various areas of Napa Valley, including Calistoga.
For the City of Calistoga, PG&E will again operate generators at the Hwy. 29 substation to power up town east of the Napa River plus the Calistoga Elementary School, the city said in a statement.
PG&E has not stated how long it will take for the power to come back online. Restoration is expected to begin Thursday at noon with a goal to complete restoration by 6 p.m. on Friday. PG&E said it hopes to have significant customers restored by Thursday evening.
City facilities will operate with on-site back-up generators until PG&E generators are online. Water and wastewater plants will operate on back-up generators for the duration of the event.
Police officers and fire personnel will conduct wellness checks in the areas without power.
Charging stations will be set up at the fire and police stations, and PG&E has set up a resource station at the Napa County Fairgrounds.