Calistoga graduates to receive diplomas in drive-thru ceremony

The Calistoga Junior-Senior High School and Palisades High School graduating class of 2020 will receive their diplomas in a drive-thru ceremony at the Napa County Fairgrounds on Friday beginning at 7 p.m. There will be strict protocol to follow, and those who are not directly accompanying the graduates will not be allowed access. The event will be live-streamed via a link on the District’s Facebook page.

Graduates are encouraged to decorate their vehicles, and afterwards a celebratory car procession through town will continue, led by Calistoga Police.

Graduates will receive a diploma place marker at the ceremony, and diplomas will be mailed later this month.

