Calistoga graduating senior wins prestigious Junior Achievement college scholarship

Calistoga Junior-Senior High School graduating senior Briana Rubio has been awarded a Glenlyon Scholarship from Junior Achievement (JA) of Northern California.
This JA scholarship for college-bound students, now in its sixth year, is a $5,000 award, renewable for four years. It is intended to inspire and support college success while recognizing the recipients’ outstanding involvement with JA, community service, and leadership.
Along with Rubio, the 2021 JA scholarship was also awarded to Samuel Benabou (College Park High School), and Fiona Luo (Galileo Academy of Science and Technology). All three students exemplify JA’s mission to build an entrepreneurial mindset, develop financial and workplace skills, and begin their journey on the path toward financial capability and success.
"I never thought that Junior Achievement would have helped me create a bigger bond with my fellow classmates,” Rubio said. “I have known them all my life but starting a company with them [through Junior Achievement] was very exciting. I did not think that an 18-year-old could ever run a business. I also never thought that I would ever like running one. However, JA completely changed my mind. I loved being the head of the Marketing team. I have had the opportunity to showcase my creativity to my fellow classmates and although I did not plan on getting a degree in business, I think I would reconsider because the Junior Achievement Company Program really opened my eyes to new aspects of business. I appreciate everything I learned with the JA Company program because with any career path I choose, cooperation and team building skills will always be necessary and extremely useful."
Due to the depth and strength of applicants, four privately funded, one-time $1000 scholarships were additionally awarded to Tanaya Malik (Monte Vista High School), Lesly Nava (Mt. Diablo High School), Rebeca Perez Herrera (Mt. Diablo High School), and Freyana Sunavala (California High School).
Funds for the JA Glenlyon Scholarship program are provided by an anonymous donor who wishes to remove financial barriers to higher education for JA of Northern California students. New scholarships are awarded each year, while existing recipients who remain in good standing will be eligible to renew their scholarship award for up to four years. High school seniors are eligible to apply for the scholarship as long as they participate in a JA program, volunteer with JA, have a minimum of 2.75 GPA, and enroll full-time at an accredited college or university.
Junior Achievement of Northern California was established in 1950 and is one of 109 local JA organizations across the nation.