Calistoga graduating senior wins prestigious Junior Achievement college scholarship

"I never thought that Junior Achievement would have helped me create a bigger bond with my fellow classmates,” Rubio said. “I have known them all my life but starting a company with them [through Junior Achievement] was very exciting. I did not think that an 18-year-old could ever run a business. I also never thought that I would ever like running one. However, JA completely changed my mind. I loved being the head of the Marketing team. I have had the opportunity to showcase my creativity to my fellow classmates and although I did not plan on getting a degree in business, I think I would reconsider because the Junior Achievement Company Program really opened my eyes to new aspects of business. I appreciate everything I learned with the JA Company program because with any career path I choose, cooperation and team building skills will always be necessary and extremely useful."