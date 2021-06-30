Calistoga grass roots effort pushes for Napa County Fairgrounds sale

Nearly a done deal, the sale stalled last year when the pandemic hit and Calistoga’s financial stability plummeted. The city still has a handshake deal with the county to purchase it, but over the past year residents have watched in dismay as the property has deteriorated.

“The county doesn’t have much incentive to do anything (to the property). It hasn’t been a high enough priority,” said Scott Atkinson, one of the founders of the new Friends of the Napa County Fairgrounds website (https://www.friendsofnapacountyfairgrounds.com/), along with Molly Towey and Alexis Shoemate. “You can just drive by there and see that it’s deteriorating from lack of use. We don’t want to let it go to where it’s so far gone that it can’t be brought back, financially, without just throwing tons and tons of money at it. We want it to get back to being the community asset that it really is.”