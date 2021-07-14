Calistoga Green Committee tackles leaf blowers, trees, green business survey

Calistoga’s new Green Committee has wasted no time in taking on serious environmental issues, and is preparing to present resolutions and possible ordinance amendments to the city council in the coming month.

The council approved the five-member committee in June.

Citing hazardous emissions and excessive noise levels, the committee is fine-tuning a resolution for an ordinance banning gas-powered leaf blowers.

The new regulation would allow for a phased transition to electric or battery-operated blowers, with funding and rebates to help residents and landscapers partially offset the cost of replacing gas-powered leaf blowers with electric or battery-powered ones, or vacuums, as well as additional batteries or extension cords.

The plan is for the ban to go into effect July, 2022.

The committee will also make recommendations to the council regarding a resolution on protecting Napa County’s forests and woodlands to combat climate change.

Partnering with the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, the committee is also drafting a survey for business owners to better understand the extent to which sustainable practices are being implemented.