 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calistoga Green Committee tackles leaf blowers, trees, green business survey

Calistoga Green Committee tackles leaf blowers, trees, green business survey

{{featured_button_text}}
Leaf blower table

John Gleazer and Millie Pease at an informational table promoting the banning of gas-powered leaf blowers. 

 Submitted photo

Calistoga’s new Green Committee has wasted no time in taking on serious environmental issues, and is preparing to present resolutions and possible ordinance amendments to the city council in the coming month.

The council approved the five-member committee in June.

Citing hazardous emissions and excessive noise levels, the committee is fine-tuning a resolution for an ordinance banning gas-powered leaf blowers.

The new regulation would allow for a phased transition to electric or battery-operated blowers, with funding and rebates to help residents and landscapers partially offset the cost of replacing gas-powered leaf blowers with electric or battery-powered ones, or vacuums, as well as additional batteries or extension cords. 

The plan is for the ban to go into effect July, 2022.

The committee will also make recommendations to the council regarding a resolution on protecting Napa County’s forests and woodlands to combat climate change.

Partnering with the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, the committee is also drafting a survey for business owners to better understand the extent to which sustainable practices are being implemented.

Questions would address key items including the use of electric vehicle chargers, low-flow showerheads, reusable plates and flatware, compostable takeout containers, and refillable bottles instead of plastic-bottled water.

Thousands of fire-damaged trees are being removed at a cost of millions of dollars in the wake of Napa County wildfires.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News