Calistoga Green Committee to discuss ban on gas powered leaf blowers

The newly formed Calistoga Green Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, to discuss a gas-powered leaf blower ban and implementation. 

Other agenda items include restaurant/hotel/winery sustainability practices; a possible business survey; and education and outreach and consideration of possible climate emergency resolution.

The meeting will be conducted via Zoom. The agenda and link to the meeting can be found on the city's website, www.ci.calistoga.ca.us/, under meetings, agendas and minutes.

The committee will also consider possible recommendation to the city council regarding a resolution on protecting Napa’s forests and woodlands to combat climate change. 

Experts from University College London have found that lattes are the worst coffee drinks for the environment. Researchers compared the carbon footprints of four standard orders from Starbucks. Lattes had the biggest carbon footprint, followed by cappuccinos, flat whites, and then dairy-free espressos. The larger proportion of milk than coffee used in these beverages resulted in a significant increase in carbon footprint, Mark Maslin, Earth Sciences Professor at University College London. The researchers say that using non-dairy alternatives would make your coffee much more eco-friendly. Going to coffee shops that buy from companies using sustainable agricultural methods is also better for the environment

