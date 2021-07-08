Calistoga Green Committee to discuss ban on gas powered leaf blowers

The newly formed Calistoga Green Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, to discuss a gas-powered leaf blower ban and implementation.

Other agenda items include restaurant/hotel/winery sustainability practices; a possible business survey; and education and outreach and consideration of possible climate emergency resolution.

The meeting will be conducted via Zoom. The agenda and link to the meeting can be found on the city's website, www.ci.calistoga.ca.us/, under meetings, agendas and minutes.

The committee will also consider possible recommendation to the city council regarding a resolution on protecting Napa’s forests and woodlands to combat climate change.