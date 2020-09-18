 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calistoga Halloween, Homecoming Parades canceled

Calistoga Halloween, Homecoming Parades canceled

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The City has announced the annual Homecoming and Halloween Parades will not take place this year in Calistoga due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lion’s Club, which has hosted the Halloween Parade for more than 25 years, and other local organizations including the Boys & Girl’s Club, and UpValley Family Centers are pulling together to provide a drive-thru event for the Oct. 31 holiday, City Manager Mike Kirn said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Last year’s Halloween Parade was nearly canceled due to the proximity of the Kincade Fire. An advisory evacuation order had been issued for the town a week earlier, and just hours after the order was lifted on Oct. 31, Calistogans in costumes poured into downtown for the annual Halloween Parade.

There is no word yet of any alternative plans for Homecoming. 

Watch now: How to safely celebrate Halloween during the pandemic.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+8
Kings, queens, and classic cars
News

Kings, queens, and classic cars

  • Updated

Friends, family, and avid Calistoga Wildcats supporters took a break from prevailing news about the anniversary of the October wildfires and l…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News