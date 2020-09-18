Calistoga Halloween, Homecoming Parades canceled

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City has announced the annual Homecoming and Halloween Parades will not take place this year in Calistoga due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lion’s Club, which has hosted the Halloween Parade for more than 25 years, and other local organizations including the Boys & Girl’s Club, and UpValley Family Centers are pulling together to provide a drive-thru event for the Oct. 31 holiday, City Manager Mike Kirn said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Last year’s Halloween Parade was nearly canceled due to the proximity of the Kincade Fire. An advisory evacuation order had been issued for the town a week earlier, and just hours after the order was lifted on Oct. 31, Calistogans in costumes poured into downtown for the annual Halloween Parade.

There is no word yet of any alternative plans for Homecoming.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.