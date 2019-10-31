As Calistoga awaits an official announcement that the advisory evacuation has been lifted, the city announced this morning that the Halloween Parade is back on for today, and the Calistoga Boys & Girls Club has reopened.
The Club will be open today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The announcement comes as containment of the Kincade Fire continues to increase, and weather conditions have improved, the city said.
For the Halloween Parade this evening, children can begin lining up on Cedar Street and Lincoln Avenue at 5:30 p.m. and the parade will begin at 6 p.m. The parade will proceed down Lincoln Avenue to Fair Way. A big shout out to the Calistoga Lion's Club for organizing this annual tradition.