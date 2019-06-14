Calistoga's Sixth Annual Harvest Table is Sunday, Sept. 8 this year, and tickets go on sale Monday, July 15 at noon.
Tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Last year's event sold out in 102 minutes.
On Sept. 8, ten local restaurants and 40-plus wineries will once again welcome locals and visitors and will serve dinner to 800 patrons seated at 1,000 feet of tables in the center of Lincoln Avenue. Calistoga AVA wines will be the focus of a 4:30 p.m. social hour open to the public.
Participating restaurants this year include All Seasons Bistro, Cafe Sarafornia, Calistoga Inn, Restaurant & Brewery, Checkers Restaurant, Evangeline, Hydro Bar & Grill, Lovina, Napa Valley Crust, Sam's Social Club, and Veraison.
A portion of every ticket sale benefits Calistoga Cares food bank.