 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calistoga hazardous waste drop-off is Nov. 6 at the Fairgrounds

Calistoga hazardous waste drop-off is Nov. 6 at the Fairgrounds

{{featured_button_text}}
Hazardous waste collection

Workers helped unload hazardous waste materials in 2018 at the Napa County Fairgrounds, in a hazardous waste collection. 

 Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan

Upper Valley Waste Management Authority and UVD&R are teaming up for another hazardous Waste Event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak Street.

It’s a 3-in-1 event for not only hazardous waste, but also e-waste and paper shredding. Hazardous waste includes but is not limited to aerosols, pesticides, latex or oil-based paint, unwanted medicine, and needles in puncture-resistant containers.

E-waste includes cordless phones, computer equipment, VCRs, stereos and more. 

No explosives, ammunition, or radioactive materials. For a complete list of accepted items visit uvds.com

The event is open to residential customers of Upper Valley Disposal Service or Clover Flat Landfill. The limit is 15 gallons or 125 pounds.

Businesses can bring small amounts of hazardous waste from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. Businesses are required to make an appointment by calling (707) 259-8330, or email upvalleyrecycle@countyofnapa.org.

A crane sorts trash at Clover Flat Landfill.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News