Calistoga hazardous waste drop-off is Nov. 6 at the Fairgrounds

Upper Valley Waste Management Authority and UVD&R are teaming up for another hazardous Waste Event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak Street.

It’s a 3-in-1 event for not only hazardous waste, but also e-waste and paper shredding. Hazardous waste includes but is not limited to aerosols, pesticides, latex or oil-based paint, unwanted medicine, and needles in puncture-resistant containers.

E-waste includes cordless phones, computer equipment, VCRs, stereos and more.

No explosives, ammunition, or radioactive materials. For a complete list of accepted items visit uvds.com.

The event is open to residential customers of Upper Valley Disposal Service or Clover Flat Landfill. The limit is 15 gallons or 125 pounds.

Businesses can bring small amounts of hazardous waste from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. Businesses are required to make an appointment by calling (707) 259-8330, or email upvalleyrecycle@countyofnapa.org.