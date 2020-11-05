 Skip to main content
Calistoga Hazardous waste drop-off Nov. 14, appointments required

  • Updated
Hazardous waste collection

Workers helped unload hazardous waste materials last year at the Napa County Fairgrounds. This year's event is Nov. 14.

 Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan

Don't know what to do with those old paint cans, flourescent ligh bulbs, or cosmetics?

The annual household hazardous waste drop-off will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1401 N. Oak St. Enter at the Boys & Girls Club parking lot.

This year appointments must be scheduled before hand, by 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13.

At the drop-off site, residents are instructed to remain in their vehicle, wear a face mask, and leave the materials in the unlocked trunk. Staff will not open a vehicle door or enter a vehicle cabin.

Please note this event is not for debris from the Hennesy or Glass Fires.

Schedule an appointment at countyofnapa.org/hazwaste or call (707) 259-8330.

