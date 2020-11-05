Calistoga Hazardous waste drop-off Nov. 14, appointments required

Don't know what to do with those old paint cans, flourescent ligh bulbs, or cosmetics?
The annual household hazardous waste drop-off will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1401 N. Oak St. Enter at the Boys & Girls Club parking lot.
This year appointments must be scheduled before hand, by 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13.
At the drop-off site, residents are instructed to remain in their vehicle, wear a face mask, and leave the materials in the unlocked trunk. Staff will not open a vehicle door or enter a vehicle cabin.
Please note this event is not for debris from the Hennesy or Glass Fires.
Schedule an appointment at countyofnapa.org/hazwaste or call (707) 259-8330.
