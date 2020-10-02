Calistoga heavy with smoke, mandatory evacuation still in place

A layer of heavy smoke blanketed Calistoga Friday morning with air quality at hazardous levels and the mandatory evacuation remains in effect. The Glass Fire is at 6% containment and there is still no damage to structures within the city limits, according to the city's Nixle alert.

PG&E was able to restore power to the west side of Calistoga at 8 p.m. last night. Total outage in that area was approximately 32 hours.

Overnight the most active section of the fire burned up to Highway 29/Lake County Highway a couple miles above Calistoga. Fire crews held the line at the highway overnight and kept the fire from jumping the road. In the Diamond Mountain area crews built dozer lines towards Sonoma County, fire activity was limited.

Winds are anticipated to continue today above 1,000 feet. If the inversion layer lifts, aerial resources will be deployed on the fire. The Red Flag warning is set to last through 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Calistoga Police and other law enforcement continue to patrol the city. At this time the City is unaware of any incidences of burglary or theft. Road blocks restrict access to Calistoga and the city remains secure.