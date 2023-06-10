Seventy-three seniors at the Calistoga and Palisades high schools got their send-off at a graduation ceremony Friday night.
A new high school graduate waves his diploma toward spectators at the Class of 2023's commencement on the football field of Calistoga Junior-Senior High School.
Members of the Calistoga High School Class of 2023 decorated their mortarboards with a variety of messages, including their college destinations, during their graduation ceremony on Friday.
Calistoga High School's Class of 2023 marched onto the school football field at the beginning of its commencement exercise Friday evening.
The 73 Calistoga and Palisades high schoolers who graduated Friday completed a four-year run that began with two major wildfires and a COVID-19 pandemic during their freshman year.
Principal Raul Guerrero praised Calistoga High School's Class of 2023 for perservering through a period that, for those who enrolled as freshmen, began with the twin disruptions of pandemic and wildfires.
Headlining the student speakers at Calistoga High School's graduation Friday was Valeria Queipo, valedictorian of the Class of 2023.
Nicholas Montanez, co-salutatorian of Calistoga High School's Class of 2023, speaks at the graduation ceremony Friday.
Ruby Mariscal, one of two salutatorians of the Calistoga High School Class of 2023, spoke at the graduation ceremony Friday evening.
A new Calistoga High School graduate shows off her diploma toward the end of the Class of 2023 commencement Friday.
Departing seniors stood at attention Friday during the graduation exercises for Calistoga High School's Class of 2023.
Calistoga High School graduates adorned their caps with parting messages for Friday's commencement ceremony.
Seventy-three seniors from Calistoga High and the Palisades continuation school received their diplomas at a graduation ceremony Friday evening on the school football field.
During festivities marked by cheering, balloons, a confetti shower and a student-played rendition of “Un Puño de Tierra,” Principal Raul Guerrero struck a more heartfelt tone toward the graduates-to-be, thanking them for persevering through roadblocks unlike those that past generations of teenagers have faced.
"This is … the class that has been impacted by many challenges — the COVID -19 pandemic, wildfires, school closures due to power outages and smoke, not to mention the personal and academic challenges,” Guerrero told the 73 new graduates. “We celebrate your resiliency and perseverance."
Addressing those teens whose lives have stayed on track despite those stresses, Nicholas Montanez, one of the senior class’ three student speakers, urged his classmates to make the best use of their experiences.
“As we embark on our individual journeys, let us never forget that hard work and dedication are the keystones unlocking our full potential,” said Montanez, a salutatorian who spoke at the ceremony along with valedictorian Valeria Queipo and co-salutatorian Ruby Mariscal. “Let us approach every endeavor with passion, perseverance and a hunger for knowledge. Let us remember the sacrifices made on our behalf, and strive to make the most of the opportunities we have been given.”
Calistoga’s Class of 2023 received 180 college acceptances, including 53 from University of California schools and 108 in the California State University system, according to school officials.
Three departing seniors are enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps, two have completed Napa Valley Adult Education’s certified nursing assistant program, and 17 have interned with local businesses, service organizations or public agencies.
Napa Valley Register city editor Howard Yune contributed to this report.
Principal Raul Guerrero praised Calistoga High School's Class of 2023 for perservering through a period that, for those who enrolled as freshmen, began with the twin disruptions of pandemic and wildfires.