CALISTOGA — Four years that began with the twin crises of pandemic and wildfire ended with encouraging words for Calistoga High School’s Class of 2023.

Seventy-three seniors from Calistoga High and the Palisades continuation school received their diplomas at a graduation ceremony Friday evening on the school football field.

During festivities marked by cheering, balloons, a confetti shower and a student-played rendition of “Un Puño de Tierra,” Principal Raul Guerrero struck a more heartfelt tone toward the graduates-to-be, thanking them for persevering through roadblocks unlike those that past generations of teenagers have faced.

"This is … the class that has been impacted by many challenges — the COVID -19 pandemic, wildfires, school closures due to power outages and smoke, not to mention the personal and academic challenges,” Guerrero told the 73 new graduates. “We celebrate your resiliency and perseverance."

Addressing those teens whose lives have stayed on track despite those stresses, Nicholas Montanez, one of the senior class’ three student speakers, urged his classmates to make the best use of their experiences.

“As we embark on our individual journeys, let us never forget that hard work and dedication are the keystones unlocking our full potential,” said Montanez, a salutatorian who spoke at the ceremony along with valedictorian Valeria Queipo and co-salutatorian Ruby Mariscal. “Let us approach every endeavor with passion, perseverance and a hunger for knowledge. Let us remember the sacrifices made on our behalf, and strive to make the most of the opportunities we have been given.”

Calistoga’s Class of 2023 received 180 college acceptances, including 53 from University of California schools and 108 in the California State University system, according to school officials.

Three departing seniors are enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps, two have completed Napa Valley Adult Education’s certified nursing assistant program, and 17 have interned with local businesses, service organizations or public agencies.

