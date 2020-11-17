Calistoga High School on-site learning pushed back to winter semester

When faculty began to see the difficulties for students, teachers made adjustments in homework assignments and weekly check-ins. “The change in schedules is very helpful since students have the chance to not only decompress but to also catch up on school work or get help from their teachers in specific subjects through individual Zoom or Google Meets,” Rosete said.

Extracurricular activity

Despite the opening setback, students have another opportunity to get involved on-campus, as the athletics department has given the thumbs-up on “Fall sports” and will begin practices on Dec. 7.

While games and large group practices will not be allowed, students will be given the chance for sport conditioning and small group practices, determined by coaches to keep contact and risks at a minimum. Fall sports this year consist of football, volleyball, cheer, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, and cross country.