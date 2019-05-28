Seniors at Calistoga High School were awarded a variety of college scholarships at a ceremony on May 14.
"The Rotary Club of Calistoga is pleased to have been able to give $23,750 to ten Calistoga High School graduates this year. This is our biggest year yet thanks to the many community members who supported our Harvest Hoedown fall fundraiser for our community. We hope to see everyone at the 2019 Hoedown, October 12," said Calistoga Rotary President Mary Hastings.
The following is a list of those seniors awarded and where they plan to attend college.
Mario Avina Chipres will attend Napa Valley College, with scholarships from Calistoga Lions Club, Napa Valley College Foundation, Don Funke Memorial Athletic Award, and Damian Maldonado Memorial.
Moises Ceballos will attend California State University Chico, with scholarships from Gasser, Calistoga Rotary.
Luis Cendejas, will attend University of California Davis, with scholarships from Peter & Vernice Gasser Gasser Foundation, Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, Calistoga Rotary, Norbar Shane Memorial, Napa Valley Marathon, Napa County Hispanic Network, and Calistoga Alumni.
Abad Cuenca will attend Sonoma State University, with scholarships from Calistoga Rotary and Calistoga Athletics Boosters.
Madison Freese will attend Santa Rosa Junior College, with a scholarship from Calistoga Lions Club.
Jesus Garcia will attend Napa Valley College, with scholarships from American Legion of Honor, Napa Valley College Elks Larison, Damian Maldonado Memorial and Calistoga Alumni.
Miguel Garcia will attend University of California Merced, with scholarships from Art Association of Napa Valley, Calistoga Rotary, Napa Valley College Burrell Wilson Mathematics, Napa Valley Marathon and Calistoga Alumni.
Karina Hernandez will attend California State University San Marcos, with scholarships from Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, Calistoga Lions Club and Napa County Hispanic Network.
Liesel Hernandez will attend Sonoma State University, with scholarships from Kent & Francis Ingalls, St. Helena Odd Fellows and Calistoga Chamber of Commerce.
Daniella Hooten will attend Dominican University California, with a scholarship from Calistoga Lions Club.
Victor Jacinto will attend Sacramento State University, with scholarships from Edith K. Baptie Opportunity and Native Sons of the Golden West.
Rani Lozano will attend University of Nevada Las Vegas, with scholarships from Calistoga Rotary Gary Barrett Memorial and Native Sons of the Golden West.
Erick Daniel Mendez Garcia will attend Santa Barbara City College, with scholarships from CJUSD Management Team and CJUSD Superintendent's Leadership.
America Montanez will attend Sacramento State University, with scholarships from American Association of University Women, Calistoga Rotary, Calistoga Community Chest, Calistoga Athletic Boosters, Damian Maldonado Memorial, Fruit of the Vine and Lenore Hirsch/Jay Falk.
Kayllen Pauls will attend Santa Rosa Junior College, with scholarships from Calistoga Rotary, Calistoga Lion's Club and Don Funke Memorial Athletic Award.
Guadalupe Perez will attend Napa Valley College with a scholarship from Calistoga Lions Club.
Lexeida Quiroz will attend Napa Valley College with a scholarship from Calistoga Rotary.
Paulina Noemi Ramirez will attend San Jose State University, with scholarships from Community Projects, CJUSD Management Team, Calistoga Community Chest, Napa County Hispanic Network and Alex & Andreina Lommel Educational.
Eva Robledo will attend California State University Chico with scholarships from Community Projects, Police Officers Association of Calistoga James Autry Memorial and Damian Maldonado Memorial.
Delia Romano will attend Napa Valley College, with a scholarship from Calistoga Police Department Rudolf & Maria Felgenhauer Memorial.
Erendira Sanchez will attend Napa Valley College, with a scholarship from Calistoga Rotary.
Susana Tovar will attend University of California Santa Barbara, with scholarships from Napa County Bar Association, Paul Claudon Sharpsteen Museum, Soroptimist International, Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, Calistoga Rotary Robert Pecota, Native Daughters of the Golden West, and Napa Valley Marathon.
Jessica Vazquez will attend Napa Valley College, with a scholarship from Calistoga Associated Teachers.
Karen Jacqueline Villa Torres will attend Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising with a scholarship from Cal Mart Community.